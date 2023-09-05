Federal judge throws out Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' lawsuit against city council

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal judge has dismissed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' $1 million lawsuit against the Warren City Council and other city officials.

Fouts argued that he should have been allowed on November's ballot despite a 2020 amendment to Warren's charter that limits all city-elected officials to three terms or 12 years in office.

In April, the State Court of Appeals ruled that Fouts, who was first elected mayor in 2007, could not seek a fifth term in office.

Fouts and his legal team plan to file an appeal with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. His attorney issued the following statement Tuesday: