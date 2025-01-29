Michigan experts react to Trump administration rescinding federal funding memo

(CBS DETROIT) - Less than two days after releasing a memo that would pause all federal loans and grants, the Trump administration appears to have reversed it.

On Wednesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget rescinded a memo ordering a freeze on all federal assistance spending. Officials said the decision was made to ensure that all funding complies with President Trump's executive orders. The directive was rescinded with a two-line memo that directs anyone with questions on the orders to contact the general counsel at their respective agencies.

This comes after the original move led to chaos and confusion across the country, including in Michigan.

"We didn't know how it was going to impact. It could have been just wide-ranging in terms of what it meant," said Mitchel Sollenberger, professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. "That memo allowed for a lot of breathing room in terms of what was going to, everything was going to be put on pause, but what would ultimately be either cut or somehow slow walked."

While many conservatives agree with the move to address government spending, some think the Trump administration's handling of it may have been too forceful.

"There's no way when you're talking about hundreds of millions of people and thousands and thousands of entities. So, I think that they had to rescind it and try to come up with a better way of actually directing how they're trying to make sure this money is being intended," said Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

"They can scrutinize that money as it goes out the door. They can put in place some restrictions on it. But, the way to do that is to send guidance letters out to the entities, not to pause the money all at once," Skroup added.

In Michigan, the quick changes left many feeling a sense of whiplash and fear.

"I think we were all just kind of scared for the future and what the funding opportunities meant, not only for education, but also for people who rely on other forms that they said wouldn't be affected but, you know, no one was really sure," said University of Michigan-Dearborn student Anna Lariviere.

White House officials say Mr. Trump does plan to take more action to address the country's spending in the coming weeks and months but have not shared further details.