FBI offering $20,000 reward for tips on missing Portage woman

PORTAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the location of a missing Portage woman.

Heather Mae Kelly, 35, has been missing since Dec. 10, 2022, and the FBI's Detroit Field Office and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance locating her.

According to the FBI's Detroit Field Office, evidence suggests Kelly may have been the victim of a homicide.

Authorities described Kelly as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or at tips.fbi.gov.