FBI, police conduct investigation at Southfield condo complex

Multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at a Southfield condominium complex early Monday morning.

FBI agents, along with Michigan State Police and Southfield police, were at Willow Pond Condominiums in the 23400 block of Lahser Road near 9 Mile Road.

A spokesperson with the FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed that personnel from the FBI in Michigan were present in Southfield Monday morning, conducting "law enforcement activities."

The FBI did not provide details on the investigation, but says there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.