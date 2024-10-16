Father speaks out after son shot and killed on Detroit's east side

Father of man killed in Detroit shooting speaks out: "One of my best friends"

(CBS DETROIT) - Tavontae Mathis-Jones was one of four people shot Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side.

The 20-year-old was rushed to St. John Ascension Hospital in Detroit, where he died.

"Good kid, good young man. He was one of my best friends, you know," said his father, Cornelius Brown.

Brown said he can't understand why anyone would take his son's life.

"I raised him since he was 3 years old, man. I took him, took care of him at 3 years old," Brown said, wiping tears from his eyes.

Three others were also shot, including a 20-year-old man who is still listed in critical condition. A 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown said his family is suffering deeply from losing Tavontae.

"He was smart, very ambitious, very helpful, big teddy bear that's what I called him, big teddy bear. Took my baby, man. Good kid," Brown said.

Brown said Tavontae recently graduated from Denby High School where he played football and was known as someone always willing to help out.

"I will miss his bug hugs," said his sister, Alexis Anderson.

Anderson said the family wants to know why Tavontae was killed and who is responsible.

"I definitely want justice, that is for sure," Anderson said.

Brown said he is devastated to lose his son and he is also heartbroken his 6-month-old granddaughter lost her father.

"He loved his baby. I have never seen a young man like that. He was so obligated to his baby. He was doing the right thing. Good young man, that's all I can say," Brown said.

Police have not released any details about their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.