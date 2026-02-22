2 dead after vehicle crashes into warehouse on Detroit's west side; 1 in custody

Two people are dead and a motorist is in custody after a vehicle crashed into a warehouse on the west side of Detroit Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision on the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. They found two passengers dead inside the vehicle, police said.

According to officials, the driver was injured and taken for medical treatment while in police custody. Details about the motorist and the severity of their injuries have yet to be disclosed.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and are investigating what led to it.