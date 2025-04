Police situation on I-75; shooting investigation in Detroit; other top stories

One person was fatally shot Monday night in Detroit, city police report.

The shooting was reported about 10:25 p.m. in the 160000 block of Coram Street near Boulder Street. The victim was an adult male, Detroit Police reported.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Additional details were not available Tuesday morning.

Two other shootings Monday in Detroit resulted in one fatality.