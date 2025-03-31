Detroit police investigate two separate shootings that left 1 dead on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating two separate shootings Monday that left one person dead on the city's east side.

Police responded to the first reported shooting in the 19700 block of Waltham Street.

Deputy Police Chief Arnold Williams said officers responded to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving a Shotspotter alert. Williams said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation.

Williams said the suspect went to his car to grab a gun and fired shots. He said the victim who was killed was not involved in the incident. Another person and the suspect were also shot. Police say the suspect was struck when someone in the house he was shooting at returned gunfire. Police did not release any further details on the victims or the suspect.

"It's senseless. All of this over a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation that somebody had to get a gun. Just ridiculous," Williams told reporters on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detroit police are also investigating a second shooting that happened two hours later in the area of McNichols and Gunston Street. Police say at about 6:18 p.m., a group of women were involved in a dispute when one of the women shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No other details were released about the victim.

The suspect and another person were taken into custody. That shooting is also under investigation.