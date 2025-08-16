Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting near Stoepel Park on Detroit's west side

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a shooting near Detroit's Stoepel Park that killed another man and injured a third earlier this month, police said Friday.

According to court records, Joshua Watts is charged with one count each of first-degree premeditated murder, causing death by discharging a firearm from a vehicle, causing injury by discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and five counts of felony firearm.

The Detroit Police Department says it's alleged that Watts planned to meet Leothis Daniels and Julian Hill, both 20, at the park to smoke marijuana during the evening of Aug. 2.

When Watts saw the men at the park, he started shooting at their vehicle, police said. Daniels and Hill were taken to the hospital, where Daniels later died.

Watts was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police for an unrelated shooting that happened after Aug. 2, according to officials.