Deputies in Oakland County, Michigan, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday in Commerce Township.

The victim was a 21-year-old Burton man, according to the report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was reported about 12:25 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Viona Terrace.

A suspect, identified as a 24-year-old Commerce Township man, was taken into custody.