37-year-old man dead after rollover crash on slick road in St. Clair County

A 37-year-old man is dead after the truck he was driving rolled in Kenockee Township, Michigan, on Saturday night, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the area of Kilgore Road, north of Imlay City Road. Personnel with the Kenockee Township Fire Department and the sheriff's office responded to it around 7:24 p.m, officials said.

According to investigators, the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Kilgore Road when the truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The sheriff's office said the road was subject to snowy and icy conditions at the time of the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which was still under investigation on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.