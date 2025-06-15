Man dead after being struck by semi-truck on Detroit highway, police say

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

A 28-year-old man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Detroit Sunday evening.

Michigan State Police say officials received calls around 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian, later identified as the man, running in and out of traffic on I-75 near Seven Mile Road.

The man, from Detroit, was in a highway lane when he was struck by the semi, police say. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials shut down the interstate for a short time after the crash.

The man's family has been notified of the incident.