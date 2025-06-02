Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Bloomfield Hills

U-M garden vandalized; Jennifer Crumbley seeking decision from judge; other top stories and weather

A crash involving a speeding motorcycle resulted in the death of the rider Sunday afternoon in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, local police reported.

"We are thankful that no other injuries or fatalities resulted from this dangerous and reckless behavior," Chief Jeff King, Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety, said in the press release.

The circumstances leading to the fatal crash started about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Woodward Avenue and Hickory Grove Road, according to a report from Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety.

The motorcycle operator was traveling on a high rate of speed when a police officer tried to stop the rider; but the biker drove southbound on Woodward and the officer was unable to pursue at that point.

A short time later, another Bloomfield Hills officer saw the same motorcyclist riding at a high rate of speed southbound on Woodward near Long Lane Road, at which point the motorcyclist was "attempting to disobey multiple traffic control devices," according to the report.

At the traffic light on Long Lake, the southbound motorcycle collided with an eastbound vehicle. Police said the eastbound vehicle had the right-of-way at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike as a result of that crash, and collided with objects in the median. Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety crews attempted to provide medical care, but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety is working with the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team on the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information to share about the crash call Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety at 248-644-4200.