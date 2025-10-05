Woman killed, 3 others injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side
A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash that injured three other people on Detroit's east side Saturday evening, according to police.
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chalmers and Seymour streets. Investigators said a motorist ran a red light at the crossroad, creating a three-car collision.
A woman in one of the vehicles that was hit died, police said. Three other adults involved in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said the driver who ran the red light left the crash scene. Officers were searching for them on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday morning, a female died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in the area of Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue on Detroit's west side. The circumstances of this collision, which happened around 3 a.m., haven't been released.