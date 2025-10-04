Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A female is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side early Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision near the area of Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue around 3 a.m. The female, who was driving one of the vehicles involved, died at the scene, officials said.

Two adults were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition on Saturday morning. 

Police haven't disclosed the circumstances surrounding the crash, which is still under investigation.

