Mid-Michigan man killed in two-vehicle crash near Lansing

A man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Lansing, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about noon at the intersection of M-50 and Mulliken Road in Eaton County's Chester Township, involving a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

Troopers from the Lansing post reported a 30-year-old woman from Mulliken was driving the Chevrolet southbound on Mulliken Road, but disregarded the stop sign and struck the Chrysler that was traveling northwest on M-50.

The Chrysler driver was a 43-year-old Portland woman.

Both drivers were transported to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Charlotte to be treated for minor injuries.

But a passenger in the Chrysler, a 29-year-old man from Sunfield, was ejected from the minivan. He was taken to U-M Charlotte, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing. State police ask that anyone who has information relating to the crash call the Lansing post at 517-322-1907.