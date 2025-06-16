Watch CBS News
Local News

Mid-Michigan man killed in two-vehicle crash near Lansing

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; and more top stori
Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; other top stories 04:00

A man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Lansing, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about noon at the intersection of M-50 and Mulliken Road in Eaton County's Chester Township, involving a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.  

Troopers from the Lansing post reported a 30-year-old woman from Mulliken was driving the Chevrolet southbound on Mulliken Road, but disregarded the stop sign and struck the Chrysler that was traveling northwest on M-50. 

The Chrysler driver was a 43-year-old Portland woman. 

Both drivers were transported to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Charlotte to be treated for minor injuries. 

But a passenger in the Chrysler, a 29-year-old man from Sunfield, was ejected from the minivan. He was taken to U-M Charlotte, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is continuing. State police ask that anyone who has information relating to the crash call the Lansing post at 517-322-1907. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.