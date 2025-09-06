Woman dead, man critically injured after car crashes into Detroit business, police say

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

A woman is dead, a man is in critical condition and a Detroit restaurant is closed after a crash that involved two vehicles early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the incident on the 2100 block of Gratiot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They said one of the vehicles involved crashed into a business.

Officials haven't disclosed which business was hit, though Avenue Grill, which is near where the crash happened, said in a story on Instagram Saturday morning that it would be closed "until further notice" due to what they said was an "unfortunate car accident."

"We kindly ask you to please keep the individuals involved in this tragic accident in your thoughts and prayers," the restaurant said.

The Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.