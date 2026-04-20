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Ohio man dies as result of weekend crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County, troopers say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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An Ohio man died as a result of a crash on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 6:25 a.m. Saturday along westbound I-94 near Pierce Road in Sylvan Township. Troopers from the Brighton post were called to the scene after reports of a single-vehicle crash. 

Police said the 2008 Toyota Matrix was westbound during rainy conditions when the driver, identified as a 44-year-old man from Fostoria, Ohio, lost control. The vehicle went off the road to the right and into a ditch, then struck several trees. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

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