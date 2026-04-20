Ohio man dies as result of weekend crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County, troopers say
An Ohio man died as a result of a crash on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County, the Michigan State Police reported.
The crash happened about 6:25 a.m. Saturday along westbound I-94 near Pierce Road in Sylvan Township. Troopers from the Brighton post were called to the scene after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police said the 2008 Toyota Matrix was westbound during rainy conditions when the driver, identified as a 44-year-old man from Fostoria, Ohio, lost control. The vehicle went off the road to the right and into a ditch, then struck several trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.