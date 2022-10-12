Watch CBS News
Community Connect

FAST-D providing accessible, affordable sports to the Filipino community

By Logan Tesmer

/ CW50 Detroit

Community connect Promo - Filipino Heritage
Community connect Promo - Filipino Heritage 01:29

Southfield (CW50) - FAST-D (Filipino American Sports Teams of Detroit) was established over 10 years ago as a way to put an emphasis on the Filipino youth in Metro Detroit and their involvement in sports.

fast-d.jpg

The main goal was to provide accessible and affordable sports to the youth in the Filipino community. Within the programs. FAST-D's goal was to promote physical and mental fitness through a development of various sports skills, while also developing skills in the areas of team building and sportsmanship. 

fast-d2.jpg

FAST-D offers leagues in a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, and tennis. The organization hires Division-I college coaches to help facilitate their practices, games, and clinics.

lisa-lito-and-arthur.jpg
Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Lito Apigo and Arthur Orzame, Executive Board Members for FAST-D CW50 Detroit

Lito Apigo and Arthur Orzame, Executive Board Members for FAST-D, join Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of sports in the Filipino community and how they benefit the community's youth.

Learn more at FASTDetroit.org

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50

First published on October 12, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.