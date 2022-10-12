FAST-D providing accessible, affordable sports to the Filipino community

Southfield (CW50) - FAST-D (Filipino American Sports Teams of Detroit) was established over 10 years ago as a way to put an emphasis on the Filipino youth in Metro Detroit and their involvement in sports.

The main goal was to provide accessible and affordable sports to the youth in the Filipino community. Within the programs. FAST-D's goal was to promote physical and mental fitness through a development of various sports skills, while also developing skills in the areas of team building and sportsmanship.

FAST-D offers leagues in a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, and tennis. The organization hires Division-I college coaches to help facilitate their practices, games, and clinics.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Lito Apigo and Arthur Orzame, Executive Board Members for FAST-D CW50 Detroit

Lito Apigo and Arthur Orzame, Executive Board Members for FAST-D, join Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of sports in the Filipino community and how they benefit the community's youth.

Learn more at FASTDetroit.org

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50