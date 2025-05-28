Farmington Hills man sentenced to prison for attacking 80-year-old man in YMCA locker room

A Farmington Hills man was sentenced Tuesday in the case of an 80-year-old man assaulted inside a Michigan YMCA locker room.

Malik Ali Smith, age 20, was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison credit for time served, on the charge of assault with intent to murder, according to court records. He could have faced life in prison.

An Oakland County jury issued the verdict in April in response to the March 2024 assault at the Farmington Hills YMCA. The two argued in the locker room, according to earlier reports, and during the confrontation, the older man's head was shoved into the counter.

Another man who heard the altercation looked toward the scene and pulled the suspect away from the victim.

The older man was hospitalized afterward for treatment of his injuries.

"This was a vicious, senseless attack," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald previously said about the incident.