Michigan man sentenced to prison for attacking 80-year-old man in YMCA locker room Malik Ali Smith, 20, was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison credit for time served, on the charge of assault with intent to murder, according to court records. He could have faced life in prison. An Oakland County jury issued the verdict in April in response to the March 2024 assault at the Farmington Hills YMCA. The two argued in the locker room, according to earlier reports, and during the confrontation, the older man's head was shoved into the counter.