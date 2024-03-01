Man, 20, arrested for assault at Farmington Hills YMCA

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man for assault on Friday, accused of assaulting an elderly man in the YMCA in Farmington Hills.

At about 10:45 a.m. on March 1, police responded to calls of an assault at the facility on Farmington Road, where they found an 80-year-old man from West Bloomfield unconscious in the men's locker room.

A 41-year-old man told investigators he entered the locker room and witnessed the suspect attacking the victim as he lay on the floor and bleeding. The witness said he intervened and was attacked by the suspect.

The suspect then ran from the facility.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police identified the suspect through membership records and began searching for him. He was arrested on Parkhill Street, north of 12 Mile Road after investigators received a call from a resident who spotted the suspect.

"I'd like to thank the good Samaritan for taking action to stop the suspect in the midst of a vicious assault, and I'd also like to thank the vigilant citizen for calling 911 when they observed the suspect attempting to conceal himself from police. These actions demonstrate the pride citizens have in the safety of our community and the strong relationship our department enjoys with our community members," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement. "Our officers and dispatchers acted swiftly and with outstanding professionalism to ensure appropriate aid to the victims and the eventual peaceful surrender of the suspect."