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Farmington Hills police release sketch of person of interest in Woodland Hills homicide

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Farmington Hills police have released a sketch of a person of interest in a homicide at a city park earlier this month. 

Police responded to Woodland Hills Park around 4 p.m. on May 3 after a 911 caller said they found a dead man on a trail in the park. 

On May 20, Farmington Hills police identified the victim as 65-year-old Richard Alan Harris of Farmington Hills and released a sketch of a person who was seen by multiple witnesses in Woodland Hills Park on May 3. Authorities say some witnesses saw the man in the park before Harris arrived, and others placed him in the area where Harris was. 

Police describe the person of interest as a man, 20 to 30 years old, of average height with a slender build, olive-toned skin, black hair and a scruffy beard. 

woodland-hills-homicide-suspect.png
Farmington Hills Police Department

Authorities believe the person in the sketch may have information in the case that could assist in the investigation. 

Anyone with information on the case or who may recognize the person in the sketch is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Woodland Hills Park, on Farmington Road south of Interstate 696, is a nature park with walking trails. It is part of the Farmington Hills Parks and Recreation Department.   

Paula Wethington contributed to this report.

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