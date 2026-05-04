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Police investigating after body found at Farmington Hills city park

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A body was found Sunday in a city park in Farmington Hills, Michigan. 

The Farmington Hills Police Department confirmed the finding and said there is "no current threat to public safety." But officers did have part of the park closed off on Sunday, with multiple police vehicles on site. 

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Police were on site May 3, 2026, to investigate a body found at Woodland Hills Park in Farmington Hills, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Police have not provided further details as of Monday morning. 

Woodland Hills Park, on Farmington Road just south of Interstate 696, is a nature park with walking trails. It is part of the Farmington Hills Parks and Recreation Department. 

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