Police investigating after body found at Farmington Hills city park
A body was found Sunday in a city park in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
The Farmington Hills Police Department confirmed the finding and said there is "no current threat to public safety." But officers did have part of the park closed off on Sunday, with multiple police vehicles on site.
Police have not provided further details as of Monday morning.
Woodland Hills Park, on Farmington Road just south of Interstate 696, is a nature park with walking trails. It is part of the Farmington Hills Parks and Recreation Department.