Farmington Hills names John Piggott interim police chief

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Farmington Hills has named an interim police chief to replace retiring police chief Jeff King.

Farmington Hills Police Department veteran and current assistant police chief John Piggott will serve as interim police chief. Piggott will assume his new role on Dec. 16 upon King's retirement.

"I am grateful that John has agreed to step into the role during this time of transition," said Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjianin in a news release. "He is an experienced law enforcement leader who is respected among his peers, and I'm confident that he will uphold the Department's high standards while we take time to consider who will lead the Department in the future."

Piggott joined the Farmington Hills Police Department in 1996 as a police cadet. He has served in roles in administration, investigations and traffic safety, as well as a school liaison officer, before being named assistant chief in July 2021.

Piggot has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University and a master's degree in business administration from Madonna University, according to the city.

Farmington Hills is seeking candidates for the chief position. The city intends to name its new police chief in spring 2025.