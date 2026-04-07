Two arrests, 40 fires extinguished amid celebrations over Michigan basketball championship win

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, say they made two arrests as thousands of fans gathered in the streets to celebrate the University of Michigan men's basketball championship.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 in the NCAA national championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis, Ind. The Wolverines captured the second NCAA title in school history and their first since 1989.

Students attended a watch party at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor and other places, with a party atmosphere spilling out into the streets despite temperatures that were in the low 30s at the time.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said it had a "large police presence along South University" in as thousands of fans celebrated. There were two arrests reported during the night, with multiple street signs damaged. South University reopened to vehicle traffic about 12:50 a.m.

In the meantime, the Ann Arbor Fire Department extinguished more than 40 fires connected to the post-game celebrations.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the gatherings, police said.