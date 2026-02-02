Michigan family speaks out one month after 75-year-old man attacked by DoorDash driver

It has been over a month since 75-year-old Lloyd Poole was found unconscious in the roadway in front of his Wixom, Michigan, home after a DoorDash driver allegedly got out of his car and punched him before driving away.

"They were able to put back the part of his skull, but as of right now, he's still not fully awake," said Poole's stepdaughter, Lindsey Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that Poole is a veteran who loves to sail, travel, walk his dogs, and volunteer with the American Legion.

"He is starting to respond to voices and squeeze hands. He just started to do that over the last couple of days. But other than that, there hasn't been much change since the whole incident happened," Gonzalez said.

The incident back on Dec. 28, 2025, began when the delivery driver, 40-year-old Ryan Turner, allegedly attacked Poole after he told him not speed in his neighborhood. Turner was arraigned on one count of aggravated assault. As of last Wednesday, he is now back in jail with his bond revoked.

"We're very happy that he is back behind bars, I mean, when the original charge happened, being that aggravated assault in the state of Michigan is just a misdemeanor, we were kind of shocked when we read up that he could maybe only do up to a year in jail," said Gonzalez.

Turner will now be behind bars for at least the next few weeks until the next pretrial hearing on Feb. 18.

Poole's family says they have been receiving an overwhelming amount of support through this difficult and uncertain time as they are praying he can make a full recovery.

"They believe he will eventually come out of this, but it's going to be months, maybe even like years of therapy just to get back everything," said Gonzalez.