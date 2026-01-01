DoorDash driver charged with assault in road rage incident in Wixom

A Michigan man working as a DoorDash driver has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a 75-year-old last weekend in a road rage incident in Wixom.

According to the Wixom Police Department, Ryan Daniel Turner, 40, of Wixom, was arraigned on one count of aggravated assault. He received a $35,000 cash/surety bond.

Police say that at about 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 28, officers were called to the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive for a report of a man lying unconscious in the roadway. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Lloyd Poole, was possibly involved in a road rage incident.

Wixom police say Poole is in the intensive care unit in serious condition.

Police say Turner went to the police station and admitted to being confronted by Poole for speeding through the neighborhood. Turner told investigators that he allegedly felt threatened and punched Poole, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the roadway.

Turner admitted to driving away after the incident, according to police. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.