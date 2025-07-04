Family of victims in deadly hit-and-run in Livonia speak out

On the night of June 29, Michael Robinson got a call he will never forget.

"I turned the corner, and I saw my wife fall to the floor, and I knew something was definitely wrong," said Michael Robinson.

His daughter, Tia Robinson, and her 3-year-old twins were struck as they were walking near Lyndon Street and Merriman Road in Livonia.

Tia Robinson and her daughter were seriously injured, and her young son was killed.

"We had no idea the devastation that we would be facing," said Michael Robinson.

Police say the driver accused in the hit and run, 55-year-old Tammy Sandoval of Mt. Morris, originally took off and was later arrested.

She faces several charges, including driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at a scene causing serious injury and death. Her bond is set at $600,000.

Michael Robinson says he is still processing his feelings around Sandoval's arrest.

"I'm not mad at her, I'm not upset, and hold no grudges. The best way I can say it is I really don't know how I feel," said Michael Robinson.

Michael Robinson says his daughter remains hospitalized, recovering from severe injuries.

"Nothing's changed; they have her still sedated," said Michael Robinson.

He says his young granddaughter is doing much better, having been released from the hospital this week, and is now back home with family.

"She's all scratched up, scarred up, but she has no broken bones or anything," said Michael Robinson.

Michael Robinson says the support from the community has been incredible, namely the thousands of dollars raised by the Livonia First Responder Foundation to help.

"They have showed us more love than we would ever imagine, and for them to reach out to us and extend the hand of gratitude, as they've done, and all the people that have donated, we really and truly appreciate it," said Michael Robinson.

As their family navigates a long recovery, Michael Robinson says they are leaning on each other during this tragic time.

"My daughter, she would move heaven and earth for her kids. She loved her children very dearly, and this is going to be hard to let her know that she lost her baby," he said.

If you would like to support Tia Robinson and her family, reach out to the Livonia First Responder Foundation.