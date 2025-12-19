Family of slain Salvation Army bell ringer in Westland desperate for answers

The suspect accused of murdering a Salvation Army bell ringer at a Kroger in Westland on Thursday night is now in police custody.

Amanda Stamper says the pain of losing her 47-year-old brother, Alvin Echols, to gun violence is gut-wrenching.

"The kids are really hurt, my mom is hurt, my sister, our whole family is just torn," said Amanda Stamper. "It was completely foul to murder him in cold blood. Like his life just meant nothing."

On Thursday night, Echols was bell-ringing for the Salvation Army inside Kroger in Westland off Ford Road when police say he was shot multiple times and died.

The suspect took off but was eventually tracked down and arrested on Friday morning.

Authorities say the victim and suspect knew each other. Echols' family says they believe it was a friend behind his murder.

"My brother was out doing a good deed. In his eyes, he was doing god's work to help children get a good Christmas, and his life was taken while doing it," said Stamper.

Mary Echols says her son was loving, caring, the ultimate family man who dedicated his life to giving back.

"My heart is broke. I couldn't sleep last night. I can't eat. How could someone be so cruel to take a life?" said Mary Echols.

His death is shocking to his family and the community. The Salvation Army released the following statement on Friday:

The Salvation Army is profoundly heartbroken by the incident that took place last night between two individuals in Westland which resulted in a tragic loss of life. We hold all those affected in prayer, asking for comfort and peace for the individual involved, their loved ones, and the Westland community. As a faith-based organization, we lean on God's presence during this time and are working closely with the Westland Police Department as they investigate. We respectfully ask that the privacy of the individual and their family be honored. All further questions should be directed to the Westland Police Department.

Meantime, Echols' family is pleading for answers.

"I want to know why. I want justice for my son," said Mary Echols.

"Even knowing that they have someone, that they have a suspect ... it won't bring him back," Stamper said.

The incident is still under investigation. Police will not release the name of the suspect until they are arraigned in court.