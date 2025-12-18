One person killed in shooting at Westland Kroger store

One person was killed in a shooting on Thursday evening inside a Kroger in Westland, Michigan.

The shooting happened at the store located at Ford Road and Central Parkway. Police have not yet released information on what led to the shooting. They are also looking for the suspect.

CBS News Detroit spoke with a friend of the victim, who confirmed that the victim was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Witnesses said they were rushed to the back of the store shortly after the shooting happened,

CBS News Detroit's Terell Bailey was at the scene when a body was being removed.

Lieutenant Colonel Steve Merritt with the Salvation Army Great Lakes Division also released a statement that said, "The Salvation Army is profoundly heartbroken by the tragic incident that took place tonight at the Kroger in Westland. We lift up in prayer all who are affected, especially the individual involved, their loved ones and the Westland community. We are working closely with the Westland Police Department as they investigate the situation."

Kroger sent CBS News Detroit the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred outside of our Westland Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, and will continue to follow their guidance while the police investigation continues. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are deferring all questions to Westland Police Department."

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.