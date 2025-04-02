Detroit family rebuilds after explosion at apartment complex: "Thankful that we are alive"

On Monday, 13 people, including six children, were injured in a gas leak explosion at a Detroit apartment complex.

The building had to be demolished because it was unsafe, resulting in some families losing everything.

In the early morning hours while most people were still sleeping at the apartment complex on Littlefield Road, a loud noise suddenly jolted everyone out of bed, including Ashley Ridner, her boyfriend Jesus Anaya, and their 5-month-old son Santino.

"I remember hearing a big boom, and he jumped up. We both jumped up," Ridner said.

The back door was blocked by fire in a different unit.

Jesus moved to a front window to save his family. The couple's unit was on the first floor.

"I had to break the screen out because it wasn't opening," Anaya said. "I handed her the baby so she can hand me the baby after, but somehow I was jumping out, and then I cut my arm somehow."

Jesus would later get nine stitches at the hospital.

"We could have all died. So, we're just thankful that we are alive," Anaya said.

Ridner's grandparents gave them a place to stay for a few days, but the couple lost everything in the explosion, including ashes belonging to Jesus' grandmother.

"These are her grandpa's shoes, so, and these are not even my clothes, right here," Anaya said.

Both of their cars were also damaged by falling debris from the explosion.

"It still hasn't hit me yet, yeah, yeah, it still has not hit me, yet. It still feels not real," Ridner said.

Firefighters were able to recover a few belongings for Santino. Meanwhile, donations from the community of diapers, infant clothes, and baby formula are helping.

The couple have created a GoFundMe account to recoup what they lost.

"It's devastating, like I've never went through nothing like this before. It's so crazy to even think that happened," Ridner said.