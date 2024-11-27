Metro Detroiters brave long lines, cold temperatures to put final touches on Thanksgiving menus

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Many people across Southeast Michigan have the day before Thanksgiving off, but that doesn't mean they're not working.

Several took the time to gather those last-minute supplies for their Thanksgiving spread.

It's one of the busiest days of the year for Achatz Handmade Pies, which is pulling double duty. The staff was fulfilling online orders with stacks of pies outside while also coming in clutch for those who just remembered that they needed to bring a dessert to the table Thursday night.

"About 500 pumpkin pies just before 3 p.m. today (Wednesday). We'll go through all 500 and we'll get another truck of about 400 more this afternoon. We'll do almost 1,000 pumpkin pies alone," said Achatz general manager Alex Matthews.

That's not counting all the apple, pecan, and autumn harvest pies either.

Matthews says they'll get roughly 3,000 customers at the Beverly Hills, Michigan, location, but Thanksgiving isn't just desserts.

People also braved freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, waiting as long as half an hour to pick up the main course at The Honey Baked Ham Company in Ferndale.

"I've been down this road before, so I know what I was getting into. I think it's strategic because I have work Monday and Tuesday, and this is the day off, so, you know, everything's just lined up accordingly. So, I'm not stressed at all," said customer Rachel Chioreanu.

Others are just following orders.

When asked why he was in Wednesday morning, Harry Bullard simply said, "The wife."

Bullard says a traditional Thanksgiving in Detroit is about more than what's on your plate. It's also about what's on screen.

"Gotta watch the Lions and thank goodness we have a great team this year. It's going to be a happy household this year with the Lions winning," he said.

The Lions are still seeking their first Thanksgiving game win since 2016 as they take on the Chicago Bears.