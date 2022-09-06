Fall nature education series for adults offered in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Nature Center is offering a fall series on nature education classes for adults.

Officials at the center say that during the series, a new topic will be addressed each month, with the goal of enhancing each adult's knowledge about nature.

According to a press release, the basics will be covered in free, virtual Zoom presentations, and then the participants are invited to have a more detailed experience with in-person classes.

Participants are able to attend the classes either in-person or the Zoom sessions, or both.

Pre-registration is required for in-person classes, and the classes are open to all skill levels.

Here is the schedule for the classes:

Tuesday, September 6: 7 – 7:45 p.m. SEEDS – Virtual https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87654205239

Meeting ID: 876 5420 5239

Tuesday, September 13: 6:30 – 8 p.m. SEEDS - In-Person

Meeting ID: 858 5601 7382

Tuesday, October 11: 6:30 – 8 p.m. LEAVES - In-Person

Meeting ID: 819 5332 8704

Tuesday, November 8: 6:30 – 8 p.m. TURKEYS - In-Person

Meeting ID: 889 4602 0683

Tuesday, December 13: 7 – 7:45 p.m. SNOW – In-Person

While pre-registration for virtual classes is not required, it is encouraged.

To join a virtual session, participants will join the Zoom link associated with the date of the class.

The fee for in-person classes is $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents.

For more information on the classes, visit here.