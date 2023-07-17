"Extremely dangerous person": Man charged in Detroit with killing mother of 4; loved ones wish polic

"Extremely dangerous person": Man charged in Detroit with killing mother of 4; loved ones wish polic

"Extremely dangerous person": Man charged in Detroit with killing mother of 4; loved ones wish polic

Victim Photo: The Moffett Family, Mugshot: Detroit Police Department, Composite: Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man accused of stabbing a mother of four in Detroit has been arraigned.

Andrew James Hall is facing a first-degree murder charge in Wayne County in the death of Lisa Moffett.

"This guy that did this was a real predator," said Brenda Moffett, Lisa Moffet's mother.

She wishes police would have acted soon after Hall attacked a woman in the parking lot of a Target in Troy on July 7.

"If they would have been able to apprehend him. If it would have been enough to keep him in jail? I don't know," Brenda Moffett said.

But three days later, on Monday night, Brenda says Hall encountered Lisa near Palmer Park in Detroit.

"There were a couple of people that told her they had a bad vibe about him and that maybe she shouldn't be going with him," Brenda Moffett said.

Detroit police officers found Lisa dead early Tuesday morning, with multiple stab wounds behind a building in the 300 block of West McNichols.

It is alleged that Hall stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Dearborn Heights police arrested him the same day.

"The evidence in this case will show that Andrew Hall is an extremely dangerous person. He allegedly killed the victim in this case for no reason at all, simply because he wanted to," Prosecutor Kym Worthy wrote in a press release.

During his arraignment in Wayne County Monday afternoon for Lisa's murder, we learned Hall has a history of violence against women.

"He admitted to breaking in, entering into the home of his child's mother, who he assaulted the child's mother. He went to prison for that offense, and while he was in prison, he attempted to escape from the prison by climbing over the razor wire," Anna Posigian, a Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor, said.

Brenda says her 40-year-old daughter was a trusting person who had struggled with addiction.

"She would struggle to get back to doing what she needed to do to get well. She was in the process of doing that again when this happened. And time just ran out," Brenda Moffett said.

Moffett is survived by her four daughters.

Moffett's youngest child is having the hardest time dealing with the loss, according to Brenda Moffett.

"She doesn't understand why a person like that doesn't just be put to death because Michigan doesn't have a death penalty. She doesn't understand why they're going to waste money on him. Why let him breathe when her mother isn't?" Brenda Moffett said.

Hall faces a dozen charges in Oakland County for the alleged assault in Troy.