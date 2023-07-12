Man accused in Troy Target assault, Detroit homicide to be arraigned Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - The man accused of an assault at a Troy Target store and a homicide in Detroit will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Oakland County.

Andrew James Hall, 31, is charged in connection with an assault that happened outside a Target in Troy.

Hall is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted carjacking, felonious assault, aggravated assault, and five counts of felony firearm.

"This kind of violent crime affects all of us. It robs us of our sense of safety and security," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "We will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law and achieve justice for this victim, and our entire community."

