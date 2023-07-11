Man wanted in Troy Target assault, Detroit homicide arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted in connection with an assault at a Target store in Troy and a homicide in Detroit was taken into custody, Detroit police say.

Police did not release any other information on the arrest on Tuesday.

Troy police say Andrew James Hall, 31, allegedly punched a woman in the face on July 7 in the parking lot of a Target store.

The victim told police as she was getting into her car, the suspect forced her driver's door open and struck her in the face with a closed fist. She fought back and called for help. A nearby witness yelled, prompting Hall to run away.

On Tuesday, Detroit police confirmed that Hall was also wanted in connection to the murder of a woman that happened just after midnight in the 300 block of West McNichols Road.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video and determined Hall was the suspect.

Troy police announced Tuesday that Hall is facing multiple charges for the assault, including unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, attempted carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.