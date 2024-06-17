Excessive heat warning for Southeast Michigan all week

Excessive heat and some storms today. NEXT Weather Forecast (6/17/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures are headed into the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits all this week.

There is an excessive heat warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties through Friday evening.

There is a heat advisory for all other counties in Southeast Michigan through the same period.

The excessive heat warning means that the maximum heat index will reach 105 degrees or higher for three or more hours within twelve hours.

The heat advisory means that the maximum heat index is expected to be 95 degrees or higher for at least three hours.

A large heat dome, or area of high pressure, is blocking major systems from moving into the area.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

That high pressure is compressing the air and causing extreme heat in many areas across the country.