EV manufacturer expanding in Michigan to produce Blue Arc commercial vehicles

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan-based Shyft Group plans to invest about $16 million to expand its facilities in Charlotte, Michigan, and produce more commercial electric vehicles.

According to a press release, the vehicles will be part of the company's Blue Arc EV Solutions brand, which launched last year. The Charlotte campus, which includes seven facilities, currently produces walk-in delivery vans, motorhome chassis, and work truck chassis.

Production of the Blue Arc vehicle is expected to start in mid-2023.

The Blue Arc EV Solutions brand launched in 2022. The Shyft Group, Inc.

The company expects to produce up to 3,000 EVs per year.

"We're extremely proud to invest in EV production here in our home state of Michigan where our company has been headquartered for nearly 50 years," president and CEO Daryl Adams said in a press release. "We are thankful to be part of the Charlotte community and look forward to bringing the future of fleets to our operations there."

Officials say adding the Blue Arc vehicles will support the company's commitment to bringing engineering, manufacturing and technical jobs to Charlotte.

"That Charlotte will be home to this important commercial segment of the EV vehicle market is fantastic news," said Mayor Michael Armitage in a press release. "The Shyft Group has been a vital part of the city's business community for many, many years and we are proud to continue partnering with their growing company."