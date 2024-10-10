Amon-Ra St. Brown's brother had a lot to say about Detroit. The city had a response.

(CBS DETROIT) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown said Detroit isn't a place people want to live, and the people behind the city of Detroit's X account decided to clap back.

The city was mentioned on a podcast earlier this week, and St. Brown said that Detroit isn't a place you'd want to live, that it's always gray and cloudy, and that it's a "layover destination."

The city's media response team clapped back saying, "We know it's hard when baby bro is outshining you. But you don't have to take that out on us..."

CBS News Detroit spoke with members of the media response team that drafted the tweet. They said they wanted to "match his energy."

"We didn't expect it to take off like this. It just kind of happened, and Detroit was behind us and was on our side," said Alan Hunt II. "Detroiters are always going to ride for Detroit, and that's one of the things I'm happy to be a native and work for the city. We might not start it, but we're going to finish it for sure, so definitely everyone, the league, the world is on notice if you come for Detroit, come correct or don't come at all."

The media response team said that clapping back isn't their only job. If you have a problem with trash pickup, have questions about city government, or don't know what information you need, you can direct message the city.

"We have an amazing rapid response team here at media services; every day, they're connecting Detroiters to resources, they are resolving constituent complaints, and they are defending our city. So if you have something bad to say about the city of Detroit, they're going to clap back they're going to support us, and they're going to come with the facts," said Jasmine Barnes the director of Media Services with the city," said Jasmine Barnes, director of media services for the city of Detroit.