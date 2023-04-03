EMS worker, driver killed in weekend crash on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman and an EMS worker were killed early Sunday morning after both were struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the woman was involved in single-vehicle crash around 2:15 a.m. on I-75 near Caniff Street. A private ambulance driver stopped to help the woman and as he was assisting, a vehicle driven by a 58 year-old man spun out of control and struck the EMS driver and woman.

The woman, a 36 year-old from Oak Park, was pronounced dead on the scene. The EMS driver, a 38 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The Move Over law saves lives." said F/Lt Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer in a press release. "If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, slow down 10 m.p.h. below the speed limit and move over. It really is that simple. Our prayers go out to both families dealing with this tragedy."

It's unclear what charges the at-fault driver will face but an investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office.