Lansing-area teen dead, another injured, after a power line electrocution incident

One teenager is dead and another hospitalized after a power line electrocution incident near Lansing, Michigan.

The accident happened Tuesday near an apartment building in Leslie, according to a report from Leslie Police Chief Evan Bennehoff. While the incident is still under investigation, officers learned "the boys touched the power line with a metal pole," the police chief said.

The Leslie Fire Department responded to the call on Worthington Place Drive.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said as a safety measure after the accident, the company cut off the electric circuit to the area, affecting service to 488 customers.

"While we do not have updates on the condition of the injured individual, our thoughts are with their loved ones during this difficult time, and we are hoping for a full recovery," the company said.

WLNS, the CBS affiliate in Lansing, said in its report the fatality was a 14-year-old and the injured boy was 15.