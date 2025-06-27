Electric-powered scooter catches fire inside garbage truck cargo hold

Watch CBS News
By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
An electric-powered scooter caught fire in the garbage truck after it was left out for the trash, the Troy (Michigan) Police Department reported. 

Thursday's incident required the response the Troy Fire Department and the help of Oakland County Hazmat Team to safely remove and dispose of the battery pack. 

Police said the fire began when the garbage truck compacted the load. That step damaged the scooter's lithium-ion battery, causing it to overheat and catch fire. 

"Never throw lithium-ion batteries (like those in scooters, e-bikes, tools, or phones) in the trash. They can cause fires and are dangerous when crushed or damaged," the police report said. "Please recycle batteries properly at a local hazardous waste facility." 

