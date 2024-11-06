Watch CBS News
Election worker injured in crash while delivering ballots in Detroit, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

SOS Jocelyn Benson discusses the election in Michigan
SOS Jocelyn Benson discusses the election in Michigan 03:31

(CBS DETROIT) - An election worker was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while delivering ballots Tuesday night in Detroit.

Detroit police say the crash happened in the area of W. Grand Boulevard and Linwood Street. The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they waited at the scene for election workers to pick up the ballots.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey says the ballots were retrieved and were inside a locked transfer case. Data stored on a memory card was also retrieved and delivered to the Department of Elections.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

