Elderly Michigan woman killed after being struck by a landscape truck
(CBS DETROIT) - An 86-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a landscape truck that was salting a parking lot in Fraser, police said.
At 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 16, Fraser officers responded to a strip mall located at 15 Mile and Hayes roads after receiving a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
When they arrived, they discovered an 86-year-old woman had been hit by a landscape truck while walking in the parking lot to get to her vehicle after leaving a hair salon in the strip mall," police said.
The landscape truck, which was privately hired, was salting the parking lot.
The woman was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The 45-year-old Warren resident driving the landscape truck was taken into custody at the scene but was released pending further investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.
