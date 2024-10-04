Eastpointe High School student charged with bringing handgun to school

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Eastpointe High School student is facing eight charges after he allegedly brought a stolen loaded handgun to school on Thursday.

Police say as the student was entering the high school around 8 a.m. Thursday, security officers noticed a bulge in his waistband. When they asked to check the student with a metal detector, he refused, and a struggle ensued as security officers attempted to retrieve the gun. A security guard was able to disarm the student.

"Although we do not know the reason for the student bringing the weapon to the school, there is a high possibility that the security guard's actions possibly prevented a tragic situation," Eastpointe police said Thursday.

The teen is charged with receiving and concealing a firearm, a 10-year felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, assault with a dangerous weapon in a school zone, a four-year felony, felony firearm, a mandatory two-year felony, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony, possessing a weapon in a school, a 93-day misdemeanor, and assault, a 93-day misdemeanor.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and bringing a firearm to school is a serious offense with severe consequences. No child, parent, or educator should have to fear for their safety in a place of learning. We will be pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law, and we hope this serves as a reminder that such actions will not be tolerated in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The teen was arraigned in the Macomb County Juvenile Court and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is back in court on Oct. 22 for a pre-trial hearing.