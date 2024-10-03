Eastpointe High School student arrested for bringing handgun to school

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Eastpointe High School student was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a loaded handgun to school, police said.

Police responded to the school around 8 a.m. Thursday for a weapons complaint. Officials say as the student was entering the school, security officers noticed a bulge in his waistband. When they asked to check the student with a metal detector, he refused, and a struggle ensued as security officers attempted to retrieve the gun. A security guard was able to disarm the student.

The handgun was stolen, and it is unknown why the student brought the gun to school, police said.

The school was placed under a brief lockdown, and there is no further threat.

"Although we do not know the reason for the student bringing the weapon to the school, there is a high possibility that the security guard's actions possibly prevented a tragic situation," Eastpointe police said in a release.

The student was arrested and is held at the Macomb Juvenile Justice Center.

"Eastpointe Police Department wants to remind parents to speak with their children and educate them on dangers of weapons," Eastpointe police said in a statement. "Please tell your children that there is no need to possess them and that violence does not solve anything."

Police have sent the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.