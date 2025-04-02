Detroit-area school principal sues superintendent, district for alleged racial discrimination

A Black elementary school principal in Eastpointe, Michigan, is accusing the district superintendent of racial discrimination.

The principal filed a federal lawsuit last week in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan against Eastpointe Community Schools and Superintendent Christina Gibson, claiming that Gibson provided more resources for another school that was operated by a White principal and made racially motivated comments to the principal and other Black employees.

"The acts of racism and hostility have significantly increased since Plaintiff has made complaints of racial discrimination. ," read the lawsuit.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the district for comment but has not heard back.

According to the lawsuit, the principal of Pleasantview Elementary School alleged that in 2024, Gibson, who is White, made a comment "that Blacks would be more inclined to shop at Whole Foods if it offered 'chitterlings and greens'" and that the school would be treated differently if it was run by a White female principal.

The Black principal claimed that Gibson did not hire more teachers when the elementary school became overcrowded as she did for another school and required the principal to teach multiple classes due to the staff shortage, according to the lawsuit.

The principal also alleges that Gibson would not allow any of the Black principals and assistant principals to sit together at district meetings and admitted to using the N-word in front of other Black employees. According to the lawsuit, on one occasion, the principal told a parent that they could not attend a ceremony following an altercation; however, Gibson allegedly allowed the parent and other family members to attend, resulting in the principal being assaulted.

The latest lawsuit comes months after another Black teacher sued the district and Gibson. The former special education teacher, Michael Railey, also alleged racial discrimination and that he was fired being a whistleblower. It was the district's fourth lawsuit in 18 months.

At the time of that lawsuit, the district said the allegations "were extremely serious and, if true, could have impacted Superintendent Gibson's continued employment and her career in education."

"However, the investigation showed that Mr. Railey was fully aware he had no evidence to support his claims and acted recklessly by making them," the district said in October 2024. "As such, the investigation concludes that his accusations were false and made with the intent to harm Superintendent Gibson's reputation, to inflict strife on her family and embroil other ECS staff members in a bogus controversy."