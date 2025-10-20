Eastpointe man heads to trial in fatal stabbing of Detroit man

An Eastpointe man will head to trial on second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man in May.

Nico Trevon Nettles, 27, is accused of stabbing Rashid Aliakbar, 28, in the upper chest with a knife in an altercation at an Eastpointe home on May 12, 2025, according to Macomb County prosecutors. Medics arrived on the scene and transported Aliakbar to Ascension St. John's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During a preliminary examination on Oct. 17, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence for Nettles to stand trial on the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

Nettles remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond.

"No disagreement—no matter how personal or intense—should ever end in violence. Disagreements can and should be settled with words, through dialogue or lawful channels," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. "A man is dead and nothing can change that. Our office will seek justice for the victim and his family to the fullest extent of the law."

Nettles next has an arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.