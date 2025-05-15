Man charged with homicide in fatal Eastpointe stabbing

A homicide charge has been filed in the case of a fatal stabbing Monday evening in Macomb County, Michigan.

Trevon Nettles, age 26, has been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office with second-degree homicide, which carries a possible life sentence in prison, the Eastpointe Police Department reported. He was charged and arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court.

Bond was set at $2 million, along with orders for a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is set for May 27, with preliminary exam on June 3.

The stabbing was reported about 8 p.m. Monday in the 17000 block of Toepfer. When first responders arrived, they found a person with stab wounds in his chest. The victim was taken to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, where he died.