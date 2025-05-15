Watch CBS News
Man charged with homicide in fatal Eastpointe stabbing

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A homicide charge has been filed in the case of a fatal stabbing Monday evening in Macomb County, Michigan. 

Trevon Nettles, age 26, has been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office with second-degree homicide, which carries a possible life sentence in prison, the Eastpointe Police Department reported. He was charged and arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court. 

Bond was set at $2 million, along with orders for a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is set for May 27, with preliminary exam on June 3. 

The stabbing was reported about 8 p.m. Monday in the 17000 block of Toepfer. When first responders arrived, they found a person with stab wounds in his chest. The victim was taken to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, where he died. 

